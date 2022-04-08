The search continues for young man who is suspected of drowning in Puerto Vallarta

By sea, air, and land, the search continues for a 28-year-old man who disappeared after swimming at Los Camarones beach in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

“Unfortunately, until now it has not been possible to locate the body of the person alive,” said Víctor Hugo Roldán, Coordinator of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit.

A strong operation has been deployed by municipal, state, and federal agencies to find the 29-year-old.

“The Navy made a helicopter available with which tours have been made, the municipal unit has carried out free diving activities and diving with equipment inside the area where the man had last seen swimming, the State unit has also participated with its demarcation along the entire coastline to identify if we have any possibility of locating him, but so far the search has not been fruitful and the work continues so far,” he explained.

There may be the probability that some marine animal could have bitten him and dragged him into the ocean or even a crocodile, which in recent months has been present on the coasts of Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Vallarta, due to the proximity of the mangroves.

Also what could have intervened for the disappearance of the man is the change of the current at night in which the person was not a skilled swimmer as reported by his friends and co-workers that he was with at the time of his suspected drowning.

