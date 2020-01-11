The uncertainty over Uber in Puerto Vallarta is finally finished

The Ministry of Transportation (Setran) informed that once Uber complies with the requirements established by the State Mobility Law, as well as with the security guarantees for its operators and users, it was possible to give him the authorization to operate in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

For this reason, Monday, January 13, will be the period for the registration of vehicles and drivers with the Transport Network Companies (ERT).

According to Setran, registration will take place for eight days at the facilities of the Regional Unit of State Services in Puerto Vallarta, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., “in an established order “.

The agency added that it will be the platform that is responsible for communicating to its conductive partners the process to follow, in addition to providing them with the formats and requirements for each procedure.

Diego Monraz, director of the Setran, indicated that once the registration time is over, the number of drivers and vehicles that provide the service within the platform in this municipality will be announced, in order to have the necessary tools for the service supervision.

According to the state agency, Uber began with the formalities for official authorization last November, and, after obtaining it, said Setran, the ERT recognized the opening to dialogue and collaboration by state and municipal authorities.

Finally, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, celebrated the regularization of the platform in this tourist destination, because he said, the service is usually requested by tourists visiting the coastal port.