Third Canadian this month found dead in the area of Puerto Vallarta, all apparent suicides

The lifeless body of a person of Canadian origin was found this Monday afternoon inside a department in Las Juntas and Los Veranos, in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes.

The person apparently took his own life and therefore the municipal and judicial authorities began the investigation as a suicide. The now deceased was later reported to be identified as 56-year-old Darol Marwood, originally from Canada.

According to reports, it was shortly after 10 AM on Monday, when elements of the Municipal Police of Cabo Corrientes were alerted that they had found the lifeless body of a person inside an apartment located at 24 Arrayán Street, in the town of Las Juntas and Los Veranos.

Elements of Municipal Public Security arrived at the scene, who upon arrival interviewed Héctor Díaz, owner of the property, where the lifeless body was found, informing police the tenant was of Canadian origin, who suffered from brain tumors.

According to the property owner, the Canadian moved to the area after doctors in Canada informed him there was nothing more they could do to treat his advanced brain cancer.

Faced with these events, he went to live in Las Juntas and Los Veranos, where on Monday morning he was found hanging inside his home, for which they immediately notified the municipal authorities.

The body was transferred to Puerto Vallarta for an autopsy.

On April 15, A person of Canadian origin was found dead inside an apartment, located on Calle Rodolfo Gómez at the intersection with Olas Altas in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

The person was identified as Peter Needo, 67 years old, from Canada. The man was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta and was scheduled to return to Canada Wednesday before his body was found with a plastic bag over his head and a gas line inserted into the bag.

On April 12, A Canadian male, reported as Pierre Simoneo, 70 years of age, was found hanging in his apartment in Marina Vallarta.