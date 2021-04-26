The Hit Show, ‘This is Gaga,’ Held Over at The Palm Cabaret

The Palm Cabaret is excited to extend the highly acclaimed, ‘This is Gaga,’ show starring Maru Prado Conti to every Saturday at 9 pm. Catch this thrilling tribute show if you are Vallarta. ‘This is Gaga’ has received rave reviews and is one of the ‘can’t miss’ events that you’ll want to see during your time here.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Maru Prado Conti, from Rosario, Argentina, has performed in musical theater, participating in ‘The Beauty and the Beast’ in Buenos Aires, as well as other musical theater. Maru is also a vocal coach and has a company called “Tu Experiencia Broadway.” Maru takes students for 15 days to NYC and trains them in singing, dancing and performing with coaches and stars from Broadway.

Maru decided to create her ‘This is Gaga’ Tribute out of enormous respect for Lady Gaga as one of the most multi-talented entertainers of our time. Maru admires Gaga for her amazing singing, songwriting, acting and iconic support of the LGBTQ community. In her lyrics, Lady Gaga represents the feelings and thoughts of many people who suffer bullying and discrimination, encouraging them to feel free and love themselves.

Lady Gaga is known for her image reinventions and musical versatility. She began performing as a teenager, singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays. Gaga rose to prominence with her debut studio album, The Fame, and its chart-topping singles “Just Dance” and “Poker Face“. The album was later reissued to include The Fame Monster (2009), which yielded the successful singles “Bad Romance“, “Telephone“, and “Alejandro“. (wikipedia)

Experience the style, voice and incredible choreography of Maru Prado Conti as she becomes Lady Gaga to the utter delight of her audiences. ‘This Is Gaga’ happens every Saturday night at 9 pm at The Palm Cabaret.The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com.