Thirteen people killed in Mexico City subway accident

On Monday night, a bridge on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro collapsed at Olivos station, causing a train to fall to the road below.

According to official information from the CDMX government, there were 70 injured and 13 killed in the accident.

The General Hospitals of Tlahuac and Iztapalapa received injured passengers with 22 ambulances.

The Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, arrived at the scene at 11:31 PM.

“I am in the place. Firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Attending various hospitals. More information shortly, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Omar García Harfuch, head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), was also at the scene to support various elements.

