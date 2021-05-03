Coronavirus in Mexico: May 3, 2021 Update

Health authorities in Mexico reported 65 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure reported since April 2020. However, there were 1,093 new cases, with which the total number of infections amounted to 2,323,430 confirmed accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, explained that the curve of infections at the national level as well as that of recovered people closed the epidemiological week with a decrease of 14%.

Likewise, he estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 23,026 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 19 to May 2).

According to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua and Tabasco (more than 1,000). In contrast, for the second consecutive time is Tlaxcala, followed by Nayarit and Campeche with the least amount of infections of this type: 129, 112 and 100 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect last Monday and will be in force until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red” (maximum risk); six entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

There is an 82% reduction in bed occupancy at the national level (both general care and with ventilators) since the last peak of cases, which represents that there is an 11% bed occupancy in the country.

Of the 30,002 general beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, 3,395 (11%) are occupied nationwide. According to the health agency, all entities in the country have an occupancy below 30% for general beds reserved for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, of the 10,219 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients that require intubation, 16% (1,605) are occupied in the country. Here Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, and Tabasco present an occupancy between 30% and 49% occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

On May 1, 211,647 more people received vaccinations, thus accumulating 18,326,726 doses applied since December 24, 2020.

However, only 7,650,150 people already have their complete vaccination schedule (the two doses of antigen).

According to the report, 842,896 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; also 865,896 teachers and 5,942,166 older adults.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,723 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 405 deaths. This means the city registered one more case of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 71 active cases (5 less than the previous day), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These are according to the National report, however, the State of Jalisco reports 23 new infections in Puerto Vallarta in the past 24-hours, that is 22 more cases than the Federal Report. The State of Jalisco reports a total of 245,823 total cases of the Coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government only reports 85,539 cases in the State since the beginning of the pandemic. In Puerto Vallarta, the State of Jalisco reports a total of 7,227 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government reports 3,723.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.