VACATION RENTALS

This is how the Jalisco Cartel scams money from Americans in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara

March 10, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The report issued by the Government of the United States in which it warns that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ) uses fraud schemes against Americans in Puerto Vallarta, comes as the state presents a boom of financial companies that have been denounced by thousands of victims who were scammed out of their investments . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website