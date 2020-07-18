Three more members of Puerto Vallarta City Council test positive for Covid-19

In a single day, three top officials from the Puerto Vallarta City Council tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly infected members are the Director of Municipal Public Services, Diego Franco, as well as the Commissioner for Citizen Security and the Senior Administrative Officer, who according to reports was notified of their results but none have serious symptoms.

Of the three officials, the only one who publically disclosed the situation was Diego Franco through a post on Facebook.

“Good morning everyone. I want to share that on Tuesday I was tested for COVID-19 as I realized that I did not have any smell or taste, the result was positive, but there were no respiratory complications, I am at home since my wife was also positive and we are taking care of children’s health,” the official shared through his social networks.

The official invited society to take care of each other and noting that he will rest in order to return to work soon, in addition to sharing that they were informed that children are not less vulnerable.

At least two other officials had already been diagnosed last month, one of them serious, who had to be hospitalized, the Deputy Director of Roads, as well as the then Director of Social Development, today Coordinator of the Cabinet.