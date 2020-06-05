Thunderous awakening of the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico (VIDEO)

In the middle of difficult times in Mexico, between the coronavirus and police brutality sparking protests, the Popocatépetl volcano had a thunderous awaking last night, June 4, at 11:00 PM.

The National Center for Civil Protection reported through its Twitter account that the event presented a moderate content of ash and an eruptive column 1 kilometer high that moved to the south.

Incandescent fragments were also thrown up to 1.5 kilometers away, which is why the population is urged to avoid approaching the volcano.

Since the morning of June 3, the Popocatépetl volcano has been observed with continuous emission of water vapor, gases, and ash in a southwestern direction, according to the monitoring of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

The authorities recommended to the public be attentive to the information issued by the National Coordination of Civil Protection through its channels and official accounts.

The Popocatepetl is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and is on the borders of Morelos, Puebla, and Mexico State. It is 72 km southeast of Mexico City, 43 km from Puebla, 63 km from Cuernavaca, and 53 km from Tlaxcala. The volcano has an altitude of 5,500 meters above sea level. “El Popo” is still active and according to scientists from the University of Manchester, it is among the top five volcanos worldwide at risk of erupting in the coming years.

In Mexico, there are at least 46 active volcanoes, but only six of these are indicated by Cenapred as high risk, so it monitors their activity to react in a timely manner in the event of an emergency or major eruption.

The high-risk volcanoes are: the Popocatépetl; the Volcán de Fuego, in Colima; the Ceboruco, in Nayarit; the Pico de Orizaba, in the limits of Veracruz and Puebla; the Chichón, in Chiapas and the Tacaná, which is on the border with Guatemala.

In the event of a major Popocatepetl explosion, it would not unleash a chain detonation, because each volcano is independent, each volcano has its own conduits, its own sources of magma, which are not directly related.

Cenapred is the body in charge of constantly monitoring the activity of the country’s volcanoes , to determine the levels of danger, in this way it can issue preventive safety measures.