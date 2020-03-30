Tomatlán implements curfew due to COVID-19

The municipal government of Tomatlán, Jalisco, will apply a curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, March 29, to reduce risks of COVID-19 contagion.

The measure is recorded a few days after a woman, a resident of the United States, died in the city and one more is infected with this disease.

The announcement was made through social networks by the city mayor. “The entire community of Tomatlán, Jalisco is notified that by order of the municipal authority it is prohibited to walk in the streets after 8 at night, anyone on the streets will be arrested,” he says.

It is forbidden to hold public meetings, weddings, or private meetings, so they call for compliance with the indication “because it is not intended to use public force”.

It is forbidden to open snack bars, bars, canteens or establishments that gather too many people, so it is requested that the campaigns that the state government has promoted in response to this contingency be supported.

“We already know that the pandemic is serious, if you don’t need to leave your home, stay there,” adds the message from the mayor.

Mayor Jorge Luis Tello García said that what is sought with this measure is to avoid the crowding of people, either in public or private spaces.

Tomatlán is a town and municipality, in Jalisco south of Cabo Corrientes, 100km south of Puerto Vallarta, in central-western Mexico.