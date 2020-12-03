Toy Drive in Puerto Vallarta, by Ryan Donner and Associates

At Ryan Donner & Associates, we want to bring Christmas to the less fortunate. This year has been challenging for everyone; however, we believe that a real Christmas is only possible when sharing with others.

Our office in Puerto Vallarta will become a toy drop-off center for children in nearby communities. We invite you to bring new unwrapped toys, clothing, or footwear.

Remember that it’s only Christmas when you share it with others. You have until Monday, December 21, to donate.

If you have more questions about this incredible initiative from the agents and collaborators of Ryan Donner and Associates, you can visit us at our office located at:

Calle Insurgentes 108

Emiliano Zapata, Puerto Vallarta

Office: (322) 111 1162

www.ryandonner.com