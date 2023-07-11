Tragic Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest Claims Six Lives, Including Mexican Tourist Family

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a tragic incident near the base of Mount Everest, a helicopter crash resulted in the death of five Mexican tourists and a Nepali pilot on Tuesday. The cause of the crash, which occurred in the Likkhu region north of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, remains unknown at this time.

The Mexican victims, who were all part of the same family, included a couple and their three children. The Nepalese authorities have successfully recovered the bodies of the six individuals from the crash site. The helicopter was operated by Manang Air, a company known for providing flights for tourists to admire the towering peaks of the Himalayas.

