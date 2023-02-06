‘Transformation of Vallarta’ program will take on cleaning and maintenance work every Saturday

In order to keep the most emblematic areas of the city clean and safe, and continue in the preference of national and foreign visitors as a tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta launched the ‘Saturdays for the Transformation of Vallarta’ program.

At the start of this program, which consists of cleaning and maintaining selected public spaces, with tree pruning, painting, lighting repair, beaconing, and patching of roads, this first day includes the boardwalk and Morelos and Juárez streets, from 31 de Octubre and Agustín Rodríguez, where personnel from different areas of the City Council and citizens participated.

“Today we start a very nice activity that will make us look more attractive so that the tourist who arrives feels in a cleaner and safer place, and that is what we are going to do, give our destination more cleanliness”, expressed the city Mayor.

He indicated that according to the calendar of activities, the next day of “Saturdays for the Transformation of Vallarta” will be on Saturday, February 11, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, in a first stage that includes Insurgentes street, between Basilio Badillo and 5 de Febrero, towards the beach, including the Romantic Zone, where cleaning, pruning, lighting, beaconing, and street patching will be carried out.

For Saturday, February 18, these works are scheduled to be carried out, in the first stage, in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, on Colombia street, between Brasilia and Jesús Langarica, towards the beach.

On Saturday, February 25, there will be cleaning, tree pruning, lighting repair, painting of recreation areas, and beaconing in the main square of El Pitillal; on Saturday, March 4 in the main square of Ixtapa; on March 11 in Las Juntas and on March 18 in the Plaza de Las Palmas.

“Those are the activities in which we occupy the collaboration of all, as part of this destination, where year after year the influx of tourists increases; last year we received around 6.3 million visitors; It means that we are in the first place and we must continue to maintain that preference of national and foreign tourism, taking care of our city as a clean destination, in its areas, beaches, and seas so that tourists can continue to enjoy themselves. I ask for your collaboration to continue supporting our destiny”, reiterated the Mayor.

After starting the work of this program, the mayor of Vallarta, accompanied by some officials and directors of the City Council, made a tour of the Malecón to supervise the areas that would be rehabilitated on this first day, as well as the work of beaconing and patching in the streets 31 de Octubre, Morelos and Juárez.

