Tropical Storm Alvin Expected to Affect Puerto Vallarta Weather this Weekend

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - An area of low pressure off Mexico’s southwestern coast has organized into Tropical Depression One, marking the first Eastern Pacific tropical depression of the 2025 hurricane season. Over the last 12 hours, rising showers and thunderstorms wrapped into the system’s core, and satellite scatterometer data captured a well-defined low-level center. Once considered only loosely organized, its banding features have sharpened, particularly along its southern semi-circle, and is expected to become Tropical Storm Alvin.

Forecasters estimate the system is drifting northwest at roughly 8 knots, on a heading of about . . .