Tropical Storm Alvin: Latest Update and Impacts on Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed early this morning from Tropical Depression One-E, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported. The storm center sits roughly 585 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 1,080 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Satellite data show Alvin packing sustained winds of 65 km/h with gusts up to 85 km/h as it moves northwest at 17 km/h along a track parallel to Mexico’s central Pacific coast. SMN meteorologists maintain continuous surveillance as Alvin’s outer bands already deliver significant rainfall and generate elevated sea conditions.
Trending News on PVDN
- Alex Marín, Adult Film Producer Arrested in Puerto Vallarta on Human Trafficking Charges Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office arrested Alejandro N., known as Alex Marín, a pornographic film producer, on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor under 16 years of age. Authorities executed the operation in Puerto Vallarta after gathering evidence that connected the suspect to illegal filming activities…
- Tropical Storm Alvin Expected to Affect Puerto Vallarta Weather this Weekend Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - An area of low pressure off Mexico’s southwestern coast has organized into Tropical Depression One, marking the first Eastern Pacific tropical depression of the 2025 hurricane season. Over the last 12 hours, rising showers and thunderstorms wrapped into the system’s core, and satellite scatterometer data captured a well-defined low-level center. Once…
- Tropical Storm Alvin has formed off the coast of Mexico, expected to bring rains to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed several hundred miles south of southwestern Mexico early this morning, and it has already started to organize into a more coherent system. Satellite imagery shows that thunderstorm activity around the center has increased and become better defined. While the storm is expected to remain small and lose…
- Mexican peso depreciation: peso falls ahead of Fed minutes release Mexican peso depreciation accelerated Wednesday, with the currency down 0.60% to 19.3840 per dollar ahead of Fed meeting minutes and Bank of Mexico’s quarterly report. The Mexican peso slid 0.60 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning as traders positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. By…
- NOAA Warns First Storm of Pacific Hurricane Season 2025 to Form Tonight Off Mexico Coast Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA says the first storm Pacific hurricane season 2025 may form tonight off Mexico’s southern coast as showers and thunderstorms organize in favorable conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first formal alert on Tuesday evening for what could become the inaugural named storm of the Eastern Pacific’s…
- 5.8 earthquake off coast of Jalisco; No damage reported Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the Jalisco coast on May 27, 2025, was not felt in the city, with no damage reported by civil protection authorities. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 3:59 p.m., a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 359.7 km west of La Cruz de…
- Navy Achieves 1.5 Ton Cocaine Seizure Off The Coast of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican Navy intercepted one and a half tons of cocaine off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in a coordinated maritime operation that blocked roughly three million doses from reaching Mexico’s streets. Officers discovered 38 waterproof bales carrying a total of 1,500 individual packages of suspected cocaine, weighing about 1,500 kilograms…
- Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol flee Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol fleet, and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico took to social media to celebrate the move as a sign that “Jalisco is stepping into the future.” Over recent days, images of the angular electric trucks circulated widely online, drawing fresh attention to the state’s push…
- First US-Nayarit Flight: Volaris route begins July 16 to link LAX with Riviera Nayarit Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Volaris this week announced a new thrice-weekly flight service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Tepic’s recently expanded Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ). Operations begin on July 16, 2025, and will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The move marks the first direct connection between California’s largest airport and Tepic,…
- Puerto Vallarta Unveils Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park Project Puerto Vallarta’s mayor has presented the Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park project to link green spaces and sports facilities, boost sustainable mobility and improve urban health. Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González has introduced the preliminary plan for the Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park, to be built north of the city in the El…