Tropical storm expected to bring heavy rains, winds, and high waves to Puerto Vallarta this weekend

A low-pressure area with a high probability of cyclonic development or a possible tropical storm will move parallel to the coasts of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco on Thursday and through the end of the week.

The storm will produce very heavy rains in the south, southwest, and west coasts of Mexico, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, and Nayarit, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and floods.

Puerto Vallarta is forecasted to have extreme storms on Friday, September 16, with 75 to 150 mm of precipitation. The area could feel find gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2-4 meters. This weather pattern will begin to be felt in the area on Thursday and proceed through Saturday.

If development continues, the storm will be given the name Lester.

For the 2022 forecast, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15. There have been nine named storms for this season that will end on November 30, 2022.

Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN