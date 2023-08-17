Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary, which formed this morning south of the coast of Guerrero, is expected to cause intense punctual rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as very strong rains in Colima. The storm's wide circulation is also generating an abundant entry of humidity towards the west and center of the country, generating very heavy rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, and Puebla, and strong rains in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, and Morelos.

The National Weather Service warns of gusts of wind ranging from 70 to 90 km/h and waves from 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of the affected states, including Puerto Vallarta. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions and be prepared for possible flooding and landslides.

