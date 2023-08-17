Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto Vallarta

August 16, 2023
, , ,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary, which formed this morning south of the coast of Guerrero, is expected to cause intense punctual rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as very strong rains in Colima. The storm's wide circulation is also generating an abundant entry of humidity towards the west and center of the country, generating very heavy rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, and Puebla, and strong rains in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, and Morelos.

The National Weather Service warns of gusts of wind ranging from 70 to 90 km/h and waves from 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of the affected states, including Puerto Vallarta. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions and be prepared for possible flooding and landslides.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down DevelopmentsPuerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down Developments Is it too risky to buy presale real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Real estate projects in Puerto Vallarta have come to a halt as the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) has shut down 22 developments, resulting in the loss of jobs and investment credibility in the popular tourist destination. The shutdowns stem from…
  • Three Puerto Vallarta Beaches Lose Blue Flag StatusThree Puerto Vallarta Beaches Lose Blue Flag Status PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a sudden twist, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Mexico withdrew Blue Flag certifications from three beaches in Puerto Vallarta this week. This decision came just as the foundation was set to honor six beaches in the area with the renowned Blue Flag badges for the 2023-2024 season. This…
  • What are the Most Popular Dishes for Tourists in Puerto Vallarta?What are the Most Popular Dishes for Tourists in Puerto Vallarta? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The gastronomy sector in the Banderas Bay region is bustling with activity as tourists flock to the area to savor the region's delectable seafood offerings. As the summer vacation season draws to a close, businesses are preparing to make the most of the remaining weeks, which promise to continue bringing visitors…
  • New Government-Run Airline to Include Puerto Vallarta Among its Key DestinationsNew Government-Run Airline to Include Puerto Vallarta Among its Key Destinations Mexico's latest venture into the aviation industry has the scenic coastal city of Puerto Vallarta among its flagship routes. "Mexicana de Aviación," the new government-owned airline, aims to establish itself as a dominant player by offering quality services at prices substantially lower than other commercial airlines. In an announcement made by the Secretary of National…
  • Tropical Storm Hilary Forms Off the Southern Coast of Mexico, Expected to StrengthenTropical Storm Hilary Forms Off the Southern Coast of Mexico, Expected to Strengthen PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary has formed off the southern coast of Mexico, as satellite imagery indicates the system has developed a well-defined circulation and more organized convective banding features. The storm's formation is based on the improved cloud pattern seen in recent hours, with subjective Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB at…
  • Puerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction LicensePuerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction License PUERTO VALLARTA - The Urban Development and Environment Directorate of the Puerto Vallarta City Council has announced the cessation of the international airport's expansion operations. The suspension follows the discovery that the developers have not submitted the complete project, thus lacking the necessary municipal construction license. Adriana Guzman Jimenez, head of the agency, confirmed, “The…
  • Puerto Vallarta's Hotel Occupancy Ranks Fifth in MexicoPuerto Vallarta’s Hotel Occupancy Ranks Fifth in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the first semester of 2023, Puerto Vallarta emerged as the fifth-ranking destination in Mexico for hotel occupancy, trailing Nuevo Vallarta, which ranked fourth. The top spots were, yet again, dominated by destinations in Quintana Roo, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur). According to Sectur, from January to June…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Stellar Summer Vacation Season, Occupancy SoarsPuerto Vallarta Celebrates Stellar Summer Vacation Season, Occupancy Soars PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta is enjoying a remarkable summer vacation season with impressive numbers, as tourism occupancy rates average close to 80 percent during the week and surge to over 90 percent on weekends. The director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, hailed the significant…
  • Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk Rehabilitation to Begin in Three WeeksPuerto Vallarta Boardwalk Rehabilitation to Begin in Three Weeks PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The municipality has announced a major revitalization effort for one of Puerto Vallarta's most prominent attractions, the boardwalk, a project that will begin in three weeks with an investment of over 5 million pesos from the Zofemat fund. Christian Preciado, director of Municipal Tourism, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition…
  • Rising Violence Triggers Increased Internal Displacement in MexicoRising Violence Triggers Increased Internal Displacement in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The crisis of internal displacement caused by violence continues to escalate in Mexico. Between January and June 2023, 26 events of mass displacement were registered across eight states - Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. This resulted in at least 7,710 individuals being affected, averaging one…