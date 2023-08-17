Hilary Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Will Continue to Dump Rains in Puerto Vallarta, Warnings in Baja California

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Residents and visitors of Baja California Sur, Mexico, should prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions as Hurricane Hilary approaches. The National Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for areas from Cabo San Lazaro to San Evaristo, signaling that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. The watch also extends southward along the Baja California peninsula. Authorities advise people to closely monitor the progress of Hilary, as additional watches or warnings will likely be required later today.

As of 6:00 AM MDT (12:00 UTC), Hurricane Hilary was located . . .

