VACATION RENTALS

Tropical Storm Kay has officially earned her name as the storm strengthens off the Mexican coast

September 4, 2022
,
,

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), Tropical Storm Kay officially formed and was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 102.5 West. Kay is moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h) and a west-to-west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms