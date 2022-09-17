Tropical Storm Lester makes landfall, Tropical Storm Madeline forms off Jalisco coast, and a third storm forming for next weekend

The end of September is the most active period for the Pacific Hurricane Season, and this year is no different.

The center of tropical depression Lester made landfall this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday on the coast of Guerrero and its cloud bands will cause rain in the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Colima, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

According to information from Conagua, the center of what is now Tropical Depression Lester made landfall in the vicinity of Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), approximately 140 km east of Acapulco., Gro. It presents maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h with gusts of 85 km/h and displacements towards the north at 17 km/h.

The effects of tropical depression Lester extend from Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, to Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and a watch zone is maintained from Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, to Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán.

Likewise, Lester will generate winds with gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) and waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the coast of Guerrero, as well as gusts of 60 to 70 km/h on the coasts of Michoacán and Oaxaca, with waves from 2 to 4 meters high.

Precipitation could generate landslides, increase the levels of rivers and streams, and overflows

and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population is urged to heed the SMN notices and

follow the instructions of the state, municipal, and Protection authorities. Maritime navigation

in the vicinity of the system is called to take extreme precautions due to winds and waves off the

coasts of the mentioned states.

Tropical Storm Madeline has formed southwest of the Jalisco coast

As remnants of Tropical Storm Lester move north towards the state of Jalisco on Monday, Tropical Storm Madeline has formed just south of the Jalisco coast.

Madeline is forecast to meander off the southwestern coast of Mexico today and then head northward or north-northwestward on Sunday. A slow turn toward the northwest or west-northwest is then expected through the middle of next week. There is no forecast for Madeline to make landfall in Mexico, but could produce heavy rains and high waves in Puerto Vallarta in the coming days.

As always, heavy rains can lead to rising rivers and flooding of low-lying areas, which is the reason to keep informed on weather conditions even when landfall isn’t expected. Most damage from storms is caused by flooding and rain, a landfall isn’t needed to produce that scenario.

Another storm for next weekend already forming

An area of low pressure could form over the far eastern portion of the eastern North Pacific basin early next week. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some gradual development while the system moves west-northwestward near or offshore the coast of southern Mexico through mid-week.

This story was updated to reflect the formation of Tropical Storm Madeline.

