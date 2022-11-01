Tropical Storm Lisa approaches the coast of Quintana Roo

The forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Tuesday foresees heavy rains in San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas, and very strong in Quintana Roo. The first is due to the presence of frontal system number 6 that will extend over the north of the Gulf of Mexico and the second is caused by the approach of Tropical Storm Lisa to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). The center of the storm was located about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Belize issued a hurricane watch for its entire coastline and Honduras issued a hurricane watch for its Bay Islands, Roatan being the best known of them. Guatemala and Mexico issued tropical storm watches.

