Tropical Storm Lisa approaches the coast of Quintana Roo

The forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Tuesday foresees heavy rains in San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas, and very strong in Quintana Roo. The first is due to the presence of frontal system number 6 that will extend over the north of the Gulf of Mexico and the second is caused by the approach of Tropical Storm Lisa to the Yucatan Peninsula.
Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). The center of the storm was located about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Cayman.
Belize issued a hurricane watch for its entire coastline and Honduras issued a hurricane watch for its Bay Islands, Roatan being the best known of them. Guatemala and Mexico issued tropical storm watches.
Trending news of PVDN
- Woman’s body found in the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta along the Malecon The lifeless body of a female was located in an advanced state of decomposition within the facilities of what was the City Banamex bank located in front of the Puerto Vallarta City Hall along the Malecon. The discovery of the body came as thousands of locals and tourists were in the area celebrating Halloween night…
- Halloween decoration causes chaos and mobilization of Army in Puerto Vallarta In a joint operation between the army and local police in Puerto Vallarta, elements arrived at the scene where the discovery of a corpse had been reported. Upon arrival, the responding authorities encircled the area and cleared a perimeter around a red pickup truck with a corpse tied to the hood.
- Dog running down the street with human head shocks residents in Zacatecas, Mexico (Video) A video of a dog running with a human head in its mouth shocked residents in Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, and went viral on social networks. The recording was made from a moving car, in the video, someone could be heard saying with surprise: “This dog has a human head” because he had the part of…
- 300 more Army and National Guard elements arrive in Puerto Vallarta for security With the aim of redoubling security and the violence that has become a daily occurrence in Jalisco, 300 elements of the Army and National Guard arrived in Puerto Vallarta, as part of the strategy that the government federal has undertaken in the country. It was Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry, Presidential General Staff, Carlos Humberto Cigarróa…
- Día de Los Muertos kicks off in Puerto Vallarta with the largest Catrina in the world On Thursday night, Puerto Vallarta kicked off the celebrations for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with various events that will continue until next November 6. Thursday’s inauguration of events started with music and the monumental “catrina” on the Malecón. A few hours before the start of the festivities, the director of the…