Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed, expected to strengthen as it heads toward Puerto Vallarta

October 20, 2022
The forecast for Roslyn is to move slowly eastward during the next few days. The storm's evolution should cause Roslyn to recurve and make landfall in western Mexico, with Puerto Vallarta currently in the probability zone for landfall . . .

