Tropical Storm Warning Extended, Hurricane Watch Issued in Puerto Vallarta Area

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As Tropical Depression Two-E intensifies, the Mexican government has extended the Tropical Storm Warning northward to Manzanillo, while also issuing a Hurricane Watch from Lazaro Cardenas to Cabo Corrientes in the Southshore of Puerto Vallarta.

The Hurricane Watch is a critical alert, indicating that conditions favorable for a hurricane are expected within the next 48 hours. It is usually issued to allow sufficient time for necessary preparations, as conditions can become dangerous when tropical-storm-force winds begin.

Similarly, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coastal areas from . . .

