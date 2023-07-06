Tropical systems Calvin and Dora could become Pacific hurricanes in the next few days

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Water Commission (Conagua) issued a warning on Wednesday, July 5, about a low-pressure area with a 60% likelihood of developing into Tropical Cyclone Calvin within the next two days. The area is currently situated approximately 640 kilometers south of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán.
Additionally, a potential cyclonic area is forming off the Pacific coast of Guerrero and Oaxaca, which could turn into another tropical cyclone within the span of a week. Should conditions for these two phenomena materialize, the western coast of Mexico may witness the passage of two hurricanes . . .
