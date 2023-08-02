Twin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage Reported

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - On Tuesday, two mild earthquakes, both registering a magnitude of 4.2, shook the western Mexican coast near Cihuatlán, Jalisco, according to the National Seismological Service (NSS).

The first of the two seismic events occurred in the early hours, recorded at 03:58:15 local time, with its epicenter near the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta, approximately 252 kilometers southwest of Cihuatlán. The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

