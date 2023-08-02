Twin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage Reported

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - On Tuesday, two mild earthquakes, both registering a magnitude of 4.2, shook the western Mexican coast near Cihuatlán, Jalisco, according to the National Seismological Service (NSS).
The first of the two seismic events occurred in the early hours, recorded at 03:58:15 local time, with its epicenter near the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta, approximately 252 kilometers southwest of Cihuatlán. The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.