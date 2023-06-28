Two American Tourists Injured in Puerto Vallarta Crocodile Encounter

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Two American tourists, on vacation at the Velas Vallarta hotel, sustained injuries following a rare encounter with a crocodile on a beach in Marina Vallarta, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, as a 42-year-old American tourist ventured into the sea. The tourist was unexpectedly attacked by a crocodile, triggering a swift response from a 24-year-old companion who entered the sea to assist.

The tourists sustained injuries to their upper and lower extremities, thorax, and abdomen. Despite the scare, Gerardo Castillo, Director of . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...