U.S Ambassador to Mexico pleads with Americans to return home

The United States ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, urged the Americans who are vacationing or living in Mexico, or in any part of the world, to return to the U.S due to COVID-19.

The ambassador noted that President Donald Trump has issued a level 4 travel alert, which expressly states “do not travel.”

In addition, he asked residents of Mexico to “seriously consider their personal situation” and thereby evaluate their permanence in the U.S.

Through a short video posted on his social media, the ambassador noted: “If you are an American living in Mexico, please think carefully about your personal situation, and if you will need the type of intensive care that is available in the United States.”

Likewise, the ambassador informed Americans who are in Mexico that on March 31 he will hold a videoconference to answer questions in real-time; In addition, he made an emergency telephone line available to tourists.

A message to U.S. citizens in Mexico / Un mensaje a los ciudadanos estadounidenses en México pic.twitter.com/riLevbNuHO — Embajador Christopher Landau (@USAmbMex) March 27, 2020

According to the latest update from the World Health Organization, until Friday afternoon over 100,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States, where 1,500 people have died. The state of New York continues as the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, concentrating 44,635 of the cases and 519 of the deaths from this new strain of coronavirus.