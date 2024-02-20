Upcoming Highway Project Promises Quicker Access to Puerto Vallarta’s Shores

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Following the Federal Government's announcement in July 2023, the Compostela-Las Varas segment of the new Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is set to open in March 2024, with the entire project expected to be completed by July 2024. This development has sparked curiosity among residents, motorists, and transport companies regarding the future travel duration between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.