US renews its travel alert for five states in Mexico

In the midst of a health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States government updated the travel alert for Mexico in which it asks its citizens and officials not to travel to 5 entities in Mexico and reconsider travel to eleven more.

The State Department, through its embassy, ​​warns that organized crime groups attack and steal commercial ships, oil platforms, and supply ships, in the Bay of Campeche.

“Violent crime such as: homicide, kidnapping, theft of vehicles and theft, is widespread throughout the country. It is now known that armed criminal groups have attacked and docked commercial ships, oil platforms, and oil ships in Campeche Bay and in the southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico,” the report warns.

The North American embassy reported that the Travel Alert for Mexico remains at level 2, which means “exercise greater caution.” However, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas, are given level 4 risks, where they ask not to travel. due to the high levels of insecurity.

The travel alert includes the global health advisory, which asks to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Early this week, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico warned of all travel to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and requested that all Americans reconsider vacationing in Mexico at this time.

Again, the Ambassador urged U.S. citizens should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period.