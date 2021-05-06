Vallarta Botanical Garden is nominated among the best in North America

For the third time, USA Today has selected the Vallarta Botanical Garden to compete as one of the most prestigious in North America.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The Vallarta Botanical Garden was ranked fourth on USA Today’s Top 10 Botanical Gardens in North America list in 2018, only after Longwood Gardens (Pennsylvania), Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and the Missouri Botanical Garden. It was the only garden outside the United States to appear on the prestigious list.

Robert Price, curator and founder of the Vallarta Botanical Garden, said that participating in this list has great positive effects on how the world perceives Puerto Vallarta and Mexico in general.

“It shows that we are a community that houses a cultural and educational institution oriented towards conservation, with international recognition; it is great news worth celebrating for Mexicans here and abroad ”.

The Puerto Vallarta Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 with the mission of reproducing, studying, discovering, conserving, and exhibiting native plants of Mexico and the rest of the world. It spans 32 hectares (79 acres) and is home to a vast diversity of Mexican plant species, including the most visited public orchid collection in Mexico.

In addition, it contains four greenhouses displaying local and exotic flowers from around the world as well as vanilla, chocolate, and coffee; there is a museum, a rock collection, and a population of hummingbirds and other wild birds.