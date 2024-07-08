Vallarta Restaurants Struggle with Inflation-Induced Price Increases

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In response to rising inflation, restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit have been compelled to increase the prices of their dishes, although the extent and manner of these increases vary by establishment. This trend was highlighted by Martha Leticia Parra Vargas, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.