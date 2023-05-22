Volcanic Activity in Popocatépetl Disrupts Air Travel to Puerto Vallarta

The volcanic activity of Popocatépetl has disrupted a minimum of 12 flights from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Puerto Vallarta, as revealed by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP).

The airport in the capital experienced closures that affected flight schedules, beginning Sunday, May 21st, until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd. GAP detailed that 7 flight operations were delayed, while 5 were canceled altogether.

Known colloquially as Don Goyo, the significant recent activity of this volcano has compelled authorities to