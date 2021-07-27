Warring drug cartel factions in north Mexico announce truce

Apparently, even the most bloodthirsty drug gangs can get tired of killing: Three of the warring factions of Mexico’s Gulf cartel announced Monday they have reached an agreement on a truce.
Police in the state of Tamaulipas confirmed the professionally printed banners appeared in the border city of Reynosa and other cities Monday. Cartel gunmen randomly killed 15 bystanders last month in Reynosa, which is across the Rio Grande from McAllen, Texas.
Photos of the banners showed they were printed with red, white, and green letters — the colors of the Mexican flag — and slogans like “Long live Peace!”
State police said four people had been detained on suspicion of hanging the banners from buildings or overpasses in more than a half dozen cities across Tamaulipas.
The banners were signed by three of the main factions in the decade-old turf war — the Metros, the Scorpions, and the Reds. It was unclear if a fourth faction, the Cyclones, was part of the agreement.
In contrast to usual cartel messages, which are often misspelled and accompanied by heaps of bodies or body parts, Monday’s message used polite, almost erudite language and bore a picture of a dove with an olive branch.
“We have agreed to a truce of tranquility and we declare our solidarity with the people, and with ideological principles consistent with keeping the peace,” read the text of one banner, which included the plea, “We have families, too.”
“The primordial thing is for the communities in which we have a presence feel secure with it, without any worry,” the banner read. “The Gulf Cartel has principles and its greatest priority is peace in the state and the wellbeing of its residents.”
The Metros are one of the larger factions of the now-splintered Gulf cartel, and they have long dominated Reynosa.
The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office has said the June 19 killings in Reynosa were carried out by members of the Scorpions and another Gulf Cartel faction known as the “Cyclones,” both of which are based to the east of Reynosa, around Matamoros. The fact that similar banners appeared in Matamoros suggested the Cyclones are on board with the pact.
Prosecutors said the two groups sought to terrorize the population of Reynosa as part of their campaign to challenge the Metros’ control of the city.
Turf battles have become common in Tamaulipas, where remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas gang have been carrying out turf battles for more than a decade. The border cities are lucrative routes for smuggling drugs and migrants.
Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Trending News
- Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide The Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide, according to the Nayarit authorities. Due to the torrential rain that fell Monday morning, in the vicinity of kilometer 128 of Federal Highway 200, Compostela-Vallarta section, the landslide occurred. “The Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Bahía de Banderas reports that federal highway…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 25, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, July 25, 108 deaths and 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. Sundays and Mondays typically report lower numbers due to a lack…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 22, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, July 22, 2,709,739 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,626 deaths from the disease. In the past 24-hours, there was an increase of 16,244 infected and 419 deaths.…
- Mexico sends second group of firefighters to Canada The Government of Mexico, through the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), sent a second group of firefighters to contribute to the mitigation and extinction tasks of the more than 300 active forest fires that affect the province of British Columbia in Canada. The second Mexican group of 100 firefighters arrived on July 24 at Vancouver’s Abbotsford…
- Jalisco cancels Día de Muertos and Independence Day celebrations due to COVID-19 The governor of Jalisco announced two months in advance that due to the COVID-19 pandemic that still persists, in September there will be no national holiday celebrations and the Cry of Independence of Mexico will be virtual, very similar to what happened in 2020. “We have made the decision to announce that celebrational activities are…