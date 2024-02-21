Waves Up to 2.5 Meters High Prompt Red Flag Warnings in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Civil Protection authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued red flag warnings along the city's beaches as waves measuring up to 2.5 meters high surge in Banderas Bay. The alert comes in response to the effects of an extratropical cyclone that recently formed in the northern Pacific, leading to strong gusts of wind and significant wave activity affecting much of Mexico's northern and central coastlines.

