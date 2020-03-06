Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 6

Today we will have few clouds early in Puerto Vallarta. In the afternoon clearing is expected. Temperatures will range between a maximum of 27c (81f) and a minimum of 19c (62f) with light winds from the west with values ​​of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Little cloudiness is expected tomorrow. Temperatures will vary between 20c (68f) and 28c (83f) with light winds.

In the following days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although rainfall is very unlikely to occur. Likewise, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.