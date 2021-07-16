Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 16, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Friday, July 15, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 98% chance of light rain and a high of 30 c / 86 f with a low of 24 c / 75 f.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Saturday, July 17, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 31c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 24

Sunday, July 18, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 25

Monday, July 19, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 23

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 24

Wednesday July 21, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 34 c / 93 f and minimum temperature of 24

You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Weather Information and Tropical Storm Watch