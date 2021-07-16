Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 16, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Friday, July 15, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 98% chance of light rain and a high of 30 c / 86 f with a low of 24 c / 75 f.
5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta
Saturday, July 17, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 31c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 24
Sunday, July 18, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 25
Monday, July 19, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 23
Tuesday, July 20, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 24
Wednesday July 21, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 34 c / 93 f and minimum temperature of 24
