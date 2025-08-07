Tropical Storm Ivo steadily gains strength off Mexico’s southwest coast

Tropical Storm Ivo was speeding west-northwest early Thursday off Mexico’s southwest coast. The storm steadily gains strength, the National Hurricane Center reported. Tropical Storm Ivo steadily gains strength, presenting a potential threat.

At 3 a.m. CST on August 7, Ivo’s center sat about 215 miles (350 km) west-southwest of Acapulco. It was moving at 23 mph (37 km/h) on a path that runs roughly parallel to the coast. Maximum sustained winds reached 40 mph (65 km/h). The storm, which steadily gains strength, is expected to become a hurricane by late this week.

Tropical Storm Ivo Risks

Despite staying offshore for now, Ivo poses several risks to coastal communities. Forecasters warn of:

Heavy rain and flooding. Ivo could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated spots seeing up to 6 inches across Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima through Friday. Localized flash flooding and mudslides are possible in vulnerable areas.

Ivo could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated spots seeing up to 6 inches across Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima through Friday. Localized flash flooding and mudslides are possible in vulnerable areas. Dangerous surf and rip currents. Swells generated by the storm will buffet beaches along the southwestern coast, creating life-threatening surf conditions and strong rip currents. Beachgoers should heed warnings from local authorities.

“Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center,” forecaster Melinda Bucci noted. “While these winds are currently offshore, residents should stay alert for sudden gusts and deteriorating conditions, especially if Tropical Storm Ivo steadily gains strength and the center shifts closer.”

Next 24 Hours

The National Hurricane Center’s latest track shows Ivo running just offshore for the next 24 hours. After that, it will veer more to the west and slow down. By Friday, warm waters and favorable atmospheric conditions could push Ivo to hurricane strength, with winds topping 74 mph (119 km/h). After that, Tropical Storm Ivo may weaken as it moves over cooler waters and gradually transition to a post-tropical system by early next week.

Officials along the coast advise everyone from beachfront communities to inland towns to monitor local forecasts. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather. Simple precautions include securing loose outdoor items and stocking up on basic supplies. Additionally, have an evacuation plan in place if ordered.