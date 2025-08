The National Meteorological Service reports that a low-pressure area south of Oaxaca holds a 90 percent chance of developing into Tropical Storm Ivo within 48 hours. Located 310 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, the disturbance moves west-northwest at 24 kilometers per hour. Forecasters warn that its interaction with Tropical Wave 20 and a low-pressure trough over southeastern Mexico will unleash heavy rains, strong winds...

