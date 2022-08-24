Weekend Breathalyzer tests result in 35% positivity for drivers in Puerto Vallarta

As part of the strategies to prevent accidents resulting from drinking and driving, the Municipal Transit Authority continues to implement operation “saving lives” with the use of random breathalyzer testing on the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

Last weekend, two checkpoints were placed in which there were several sanctioned drivers.

On Friday, the checkpoint was placed at the intersection of Brasilia and Francisco Medina Ascencio avenues, where a total of 31 tests were carried out, of which 28 were for men and 3 were women.

Eleven of the tests carried out were positive, being 9 men and 2 women, resulting in a 35% positivity rate. Of the eleven drunk drivers, seven chose to pay their fine on the spot.

A total of five vehicles were detained, in addition, three motorcycles were detected in the operation that were detained for different violations of the Traffic Regulations.

11 citations were made for DUI, and 17 for other infractions, making a total of 28 citations made.

On Saturday, the checkpoint was installed again at the intersection of Brasilia and Francisco Medina Asencio avenues, where a total of 39 tests were carried out, of which 36 were for men and three for women, 13 were positive, 12 being men and a woman, of which 10 decided to pay their fine on the spot.

Two motorcycles were detained at the checkpoint that were in violation of Traffic regulations and two vehicles were detained for infractions.

13 citations were made for DUI and 9 for other infractions, making a total of 22 citations issued.

With these actions, the Subdirectorate of Municipal Traffic, in charge of Lieutenant Pedro David García Maldonado, endorses its commitment to guarantee the safety of drivers and at the same time raises awareness to prevent mishaps derived from mixing the “steering wheel with alcohol.”

