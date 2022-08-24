Weekend Breathalyzer tests result in 35% positivity for drivers in Puerto Vallarta

As part of the strategies to prevent accidents resulting from drinking and driving, the Municipal Transit Authority continues to implement operation “saving lives” with the use of random breathalyzer testing on the streets of Puerto Vallarta.
Last weekend, two checkpoints were placed in which there were several sanctioned drivers.
On Friday, the checkpoint was placed at the intersection of Brasilia and Francisco Medina Ascencio avenues, where a total of 31 tests were carried out, of which 28 were for men and 3 were women.
Eleven of the tests carried out were positive, being 9 men and 2 women, resulting in a 35% positivity rate. Of the eleven drunk drivers, seven chose to pay their fine on the spot.
A total of five vehicles were detained, in addition, three motorcycles were detected in the operation that were detained for different violations of the Traffic Regulations.
11 citations were made for DUI, and 17 for other infractions, making a total of 28 citations made.
On Saturday, the checkpoint was installed again at the intersection of Brasilia and Francisco Medina Asencio avenues, where a total of 39 tests were carried out, of which 36 were for men and three for women, 13 were positive, 12 being men and a woman, of which 10 decided to pay their fine on the spot.
Two motorcycles were detained at the checkpoint that were in violation of Traffic regulations and two vehicles were detained for infractions.
13 citations were made for DUI and 9 for other infractions, making a total of 22 citations issued.
With these actions, the Subdirectorate of Municipal Traffic, in charge of Lieutenant Pedro David García Maldonado, endorses its commitment to guarantee the safety of drivers and at the same time raises awareness to prevent mishaps derived from mixing the “steering wheel with alcohol.”
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- “We thought we were going to die”: Airplane to Los Angeles makes emergency landing in Guadalajara A plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday night at the Guadalajara Airport. The aircraft reported an explosion in one of the turbines. minutes after takeoff. Flight 518 of Viva Aerobús was destined for Los Angeles. People on the ground reported that they heard the explosion of the turbine that created a mechanical failure of…
- What we know about the Canadian man found dead with his son crying next to him Crying next to his father’s decomposing body and with the lights off: this is how they found a five-year-old boy from Canada inside a vacation home in Nayarit, one of the most renowned tourist areas for its beaches. John Poulson, a 44-year-old Canadian man, had not been heard from since August 7. Poulson had traveled…
- Mexico’s first ever criminal case for animal abuse ends with 10 years in prison and $115,000 dollar reparation Querétaro authorities declared Benjamín “N” guilty this afternoon of murdering the rescue puppies Athos and Tango, for which he must spend more than 10 years in prison and pay $2,300,000 thousand pesos ($115,000 USD) for reparation of the damage according to the sentence issued by Judge Alicia Basurto García. The dogs were poisoned by Benjamin…
- Another day, another crocodile captured in Puerto Vallarta swimming near popular beach Personnel from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta (PCyBPV) managed to capture a crocodile approximately 2.5 meters long that had been swimming in the area since last August 14. According to the PCyBPV report, at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, a specimen of approximately 2.5 meters long was captured at the height of…
- Ayotzinapa is a symbol of the dark collusion between power and crime in Mexico Violence in Mexico has many faces, but there are terrible monuments in its honor that will remain as milestones in history. This is the case of Ayotzinapa, the probable murder of 43 students from a school in the mountains of Guerrero on the night of September 26 and the morning of September 27, 2014. One…