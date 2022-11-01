VACATION RENTALS

Woman’s body found in the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta along the Malecon

November 1, 2022
, ,

The lifeless body of a female was located in an advanced state of decomposition within the facilities of what was the City Banamex bank located in front of the Puerto Vallarta City Hall along the Malecon. The discovery of the body came as thousands of locals and tourists were in . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website