World Meteorological Organization Warns of El Niño’s Impact on Global Temperature

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced the development of the El Niño weather phenomenon in the tropical Pacific, marking its first emergence in seven years. The organization has forecast a likely surge in global temperatures due to El Niño's significant impact on weather patterns and storm activity worldwide.

Following several months of alerting to the possibility, the WMO now estimates a 90% likelihood of the El Niño event persisting through the second half of 2023. However, the intensity of the phenomenon is expected to remain moderate.

The advent . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...