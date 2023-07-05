Puerto Vallarta Sees a Surge in Tourism Despite Rainy Season and Hurricane Threats

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Despite the ongoing rainy season and potential threats from hurricanes, the popular boardwalk area in Puerto Vallarta has experienced a steady, if not slightly increased, stream of tourists. The continued influx of visitors has buoyed sales and boosted income for both hotels and local vendors.

With caps, floats, and t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "They went to Puerto Vallarta and they just brought me this" flying off the shelves, the souvenir vendors are experiencing a considerable uptick in business. This ongoing tourist influx has remained robust, generating notable economic activity throughout the port . . .

