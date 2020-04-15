Youtuber desperate for 15-minutes of fame strolls the streets of Mexico City while knowingly infected with COVID-19

The government of Mexico City is monitoring the Venezuelan youtuber, creator of the Soy David Show, who is infected with COVID-19, and broke his quarantine to visit a shopping center and Oxxo while making a video for his channel.

The youtube, desperate for his 15-minutes of fame, strolled the streets with his camera in hand in the Narvarte neighborhood of Col. Benito Juárez, where breaking quarantine by someone knowingly infected with COVID-19 is punishable with up to three years in prison.

In a virtual press conference, the Mexico City Government Secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, explained that article 159 of the Penal Code was reviewed yesterday with the Attorney General of the capital and if the young person becomes a repeat offender, it will be taken as a crime.

The official explained that the government’s action towards this influencer is that he be confined to his home and warned that he will be under surveillance to prevent him from going out again and spreading the virus.

“It is unheard of how this person committed himself to do these actions and record himself, so we are going to be attending to this case, he is not going to stay like this, but for now the decision is that he be confined.”

Rodríguez Velázquez clarified that article 159 of the Mexico City Penal Code states that persons infected with COVID-19 who break the quarantine will be punished from three months to three years in prison and fines.

The official said that they were in constant communication with the mayor of Benito Juárez, Francisco Taboada, to carry out a deep sanitation in the place where this person visited while breaking his quarantine order.

“We have also proceeded to tell the person not to break his quarantine order again, that he has to be in confinement because he irresponsibly puts people at risk, and well, it is not right that he goes in public because he himself runs a risk that some neighbor angry with his stunt could harm him. “