17th Festival Vallarta Azteca de Folclor Internacional set to begin April 30

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The 17th Festival Vallarta Azteca de Folclor Internacional, which celebrates folkloric dance expressions from Mexico and several other countries, is set to take place from April 30 to May 7, 2023.

This year’s festival features dance troupes from eight Mexican states, namely Michoacán, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Chihuahua, Veracruz, and Jalisco. Each state has its own representative dances, and groups from four other countries, including Chile, Costa Rica, Bulgaria, and Togo, have also been invited to participate.

The festival will begin with a thanksgiving mass at the iconic Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in downtown Puerto Vallarta on May 1 at 9:00 am. This will be followed by the Baile Conmigo event at the main plaza at 10:00 am.

On May 2, an exhibition of typical dance costumes will be ceremoniously opened at 11:00 am at the Municipal Presidency, where it will be displayed throughout the festival. The festival will officially begin at 6:00 pm with a grand parade that starts at the Hotel Gran Buenaventura and continues down the Malecón to the Los Arcos amphitheater, where the festival will be inaugurated.

From May 3 to May 9, there will be free performances taking place in venues throughout Puerto Vallarta, including Los Arcos del Malecón, Plaza Pitillal, Plaza de Ixtapa, Plaza El Canton, and Plaza Las Palmas. Each folkloric dance group will perform a 45-minute repertoire with pieces emblematic of the state or country they represent, and all performances begin at 7:00 pm.

The festival will culminate on May 7 at 7:00 pm with a Gala Performance presented by local, national, and visiting folkloric dance groups at Teatro Vallarta. Free tickets for this special event will be available via the Instituto Vallartense de Cultura Facebook page.

Vallarta Azteca Folkloric Dance Festival is an annual event that takes place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The festival celebrates the traditional music and dance of Mexico, and it attracts performers and spectators from all over the country.

During the festival, dancers from various regions of Mexico perform traditional dances in colorful costumes, accompanied by live music. The dances showcase the unique cultural traditions of different regions of Mexico, including the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Veracruz, and Oaxaca.

The Vallarta Azteca Folkloric Dance Festival is one of the most important cultural events in Puerto Vallarta, and it draws large crowds of both locals and tourists. In addition to the dance performances, there are art exhibits, craft fairs, and food vendors, all of which offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.