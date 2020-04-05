Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.

At a press conference, he noted that there have also been 5,827 suspected cases, the situation of which will be resolved in the next 24 hours, and 9,467 negative ones.

He indicated that 77.9 percent of COVID-19 positive cases have been ambulatory, 9.3 percent are stable, 11.4 percent are considered severe and 1.3 are in intubation.

López-Gatell highlighted that the population that has required hospitalization services has been the elderly, followed by those between 50 and 59 years of age.

The areas with the highest proportion of positive cases are Mexico City, Mexico State, Puebla and Jalisco, he added.

Finally, he mentioned that the Americas region represents 40 percent of the distribution of cases in the world in the last 24 hours.

“The expectation is that the region of America begins to rebound as the region with the most active transmission. The most active transmission is estimated by the proportion of cases that occur in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Currently Mexico is testing less than 10% of patients who report symptoms, saving tests for only those with the most serious signs of the virus, with difficulty breathing being the primary criteria to be tested. Mexico’s COVID-19 infections are drastically underreported due to a lack of focus on testing.