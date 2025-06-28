Canadian travelers are falling in love with Puerto Vallarta all over again

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Canadian travel to Puerto Vallarta continued to rise in 2024 with nearly half a million visitors from Canada, prompting expanded air routes and growing interest from airlines in 2025 like Porter.

Puerto Vallarta is seeing a steady surge in Canadian visitors in 2024, with more than 490,000 travelers from Canada arriving by air—a 2 percent increase compared to 2023 and a dramatic 57 percent jump from 2022. The trend highlights Puerto Vallarta’s growing popularity among Canadians seeking sun, culture, and beachfront living.

The numbers, released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), which operates the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, confirm that Canadians now make up one-third of all international passengers arriving in the city. GAP reports that 45 percent of the airport’s international flight routes originate in Canada, underlining just how central the Canadian market has become to the city’s tourism economy.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism for Jalisco, welcomed the upward trend. “We are very pleased with the growth the Canadian market is experiencing with Jalisco. We know that at this juncture, we must demonstrate our closeness and affinity, and above all, make it very clear that we in Jalisco welcome Canadians with open arms,” she said.

Canadian tourists aren’t just landing in Puerto Vallarta—they’re also exploring nearby destinations like Guadalajara, Chapala, Costalegre, and various Pueblos Mágicos in the region. The growing demand has prompted several airlines to expand routes, boosting accessibility between Canada and the Mexican Pacific coast.

One of the most recent additions to this increased connectivity is Porter Airlines, a mid-sized Canadian carrier based in Toronto. The airline announced it will launch three new routes to Puerto Vallarta beginning in November and December 2025, connecting the city with Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton. While Porter is a new entrant to the Vallarta market, its expansion is part of a larger wave of airlines responding to strong travel demand between Canada and Mexico.

Porter Airlines will operate the flights with 132-seat Embraer 195-E2 jets, offering Canadian travelers another no-middle-seat option to reach Mexico’s Pacific coast. Though not yet active, the airline’s upcoming service highlights the broader trend: Puerto Vallarta is no longer just a seasonal destination for Canadians—it’s becoming a year-round favorite.

“Canadian travelers’ interest in Puerto Vallarta continues to grow steadily,” said Andrew Pierce, Vice President of Network Planning and Reporting at Porter Airlines. “Now passengers can enjoy the award-winning hospitality that shines in every aspect of Porter flights.”

GAP, for its part, views this continued growth as a strategic opportunity. Omar Gildardo Torres Grajeda, Airport Manager at Puerto Vallarta International Airport, emphasized that enhancing Canadian connectivity remains a top priority. “Today, Porter Airlines places its trust in Puerto Vallarta and this airport terminal, which boasts all the necessary passenger service and infrastructure to continue welcoming visitors from Canada and around the world,” he said.

In just the first five months of 2025, over 2 million international passengers have passed through Puerto Vallarta’s airport—63 percent of total airport traffic. With Canadian travelers representing a significant share of that traffic, the region is doubling down on efforts to maintain and grow that market segment.

From its laid-back beaches to its cosmopolitan food scene, Puerto Vallarta offers a mix that keeps Canadians coming back. And now, with expanded flight options and enthusiastic backing from both tourism officials and airline partners, it’s easier than ever for travelers from the north to make Vallarta their home away from home.

As winter looms and Canadians begin looking south, Puerto Vallarta appears to be firmly on their radar—warmer, more connected, and ready to welcome them.

