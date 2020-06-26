19 shelters in Puerto Vallarta are ready for hurricane season

Puerto Vallarta has 19 shelters ready for the current hurricane season, in which some 2,000 people could be taken if necessary, while complying with sanitary measures that the pandemic demands.

Previously, these temporary shelters had the capacity to house some 4,400 people, but because the coronavirus pandemic requires healthy distances and strict sanitation measures, the capacity of these spaces will be reduced to 30 or 40 percent.

The buildings will be attended by personnel from the Municipal DIF, in coordination with Civil Protection and Fire and supported by civil organizations.

The beds will be at a distance greater than 2 meters to mark a healthy distance and constant temperature monitoring will be carried out and hygiene measures will be increased with the continuous use of sanitizing gel and handwashing, in addition to the mandatory use of the mask for the sheltered and those who operate and visit there.

Mexican experts predicted that there will be a higher-than-average number of storms during the 2020 hurricane seasons in the Atlantic and the Eastern Pacific.

Mexico’s National Water Commission said there will probably be 15 to 18 named storms and hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific, compared to the long-term average of 15.

The commission predicted 15 to 19 named storms in the Atlantic, compared to the long-term average of 12 named storms. The commission said that the Atlantic and Pacific combined could produce a total of between seven and nine major hurricanes this year. There were seven major hurricanes in 2019.

“For this year, a more active season is expected in both oceans. That is, there will be more tropical storms than on average,” said water commission Director Blanca Jiménez, who noted that Mexican farmers often benefit from the rainfall the storms bring.

Shelters:

Casa Ejidal Las Palmas, Escuela Primaria 24 de Febrero, Primaria Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, Casa Ejidal de Ixtapa, Conalep de Ixtapa, Conalep Vallarta, CECYTEJ, Escuela Primaria 132, Casa Ejidal de Puerto Vallarta, Preparatoria Regional de Puerto Vallarta, Secundaria Técnica 81, Polideportivo de la Unidad Alfonso Díaz Santos, Club de Leones Centro, Salón CTM de Los Sauces, Colegio Niños Héroes, Instituto Nueva Galicia, Escuela Secundaria 29, Escuela Primaria Mismaloya Manuel López Cotilla, and Escuela Primaria José María Morelos y Pavón.