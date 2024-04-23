Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Record-Breaking Cruise Visitors, Boosting Local Economy

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta, known as the "green pearl of the Mexican Pacific," has marked an impressive start to the year, welcoming a staggering 177,000 passengers aboard 58 cruise ships during the first quarter. These figures, revealed by the Administration of the National Port System (ASIPONA), reflect a substantial economic injection of 21 million dollars into the vibrant coastal destination.
