FAKE NEWS ALERT: American Reported Missing in Puerto Vallarta Found After Four Hours, Not Four Years

Recent false claims circulating online regarding an alleged four-year disappearance of an American in the jungles of Puerto Vallarta have been debunked. The individual was actually reported missing on April 9 and found a mere four hours later, highlighting the swift and efficient response of local authorities in safeguarding the community. This incident underscores the…