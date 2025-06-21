28 Minors Removed from Puerto Vallarta Shelter Over Safety Violations

Puerto Vallarta News

Authorities in Jalisco removed 28 minors from the Corazón de Niña shelter in Puerto Vallarta after uncovering serious safety and hygiene violations.

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jalisco — Authorities in Jalisco have removed 28 minors from the Corazón de Niña shelter in Puerto Vallarta after an operation revealed multiple irregularities that posed risks to the children’s health and safety. The intervention was led by the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents (PPNNA), in coordination with the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office and other relevant agencies.

According to officials, the shelter failed to meet the basic legal and regulatory standards required to operate as a Social Assistance Center. These included violations of hygiene protocols, inadequate sanitation conditions, and deficiencies in civil protection measures. The findings emerged during routine oversight procedures, prompting immediate protective action under the state’s child welfare laws.

“Several irregularities were detected that jeopardized the well-being and safety of the children and adolescents residing there. Therefore, we issued urgent protective measures, which included the immediate removal of the 28 minors,” said Sandra Trelles Rivas, head of the Jalisco PPNNA.

Of the 28 minors removed from the facility, 23 were voluntarily admitted by their families and have now been reintegrated into their family units. The remaining five minors—under institutional guardianship—have been relocated to other state-recognized shelters that meet the necessary standards for child care.

These five have been distributed as follows: one placed under the care of the Institutional Delegation of Puerto Vallarta, three transferred to care centers in Ocotlán, and one to the Delegation of Bahía de Banderas in the neighboring state of Nayarit.

Authorities emphasized that the intervention was conducted with full respect for the legal principle of the best interests of the child. Agencies involved in the operation included personnel from child protection services, public health, social welfare, and security forces, ensuring a coordinated and comprehensive response.

The Attorney General’s Office reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights of minors across the state. “This action reflects our ongoing responsibility to ensure that all shelters and institutions providing care to children operate in strict compliance with legal, technical, and ethical standards,” the agency stated.

The Corazón de Niña shelter, previously known for housing children and adolescents in vulnerable situations, has not publicly commented on the removal. It remains unclear whether the shelter will be allowed to resume operations pending corrective measures or face permanent closure.

Under the Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents of the State of Jalisco, social assistance centers are subject to routine inspections and must meet a range of legal and operational requirements. Authorities said they will continue monitoring institutions across the state to prevent similar violations and ensure a safe environment for all children in care.

